DEDHAM, Mass. — After an unusually warm, sunny stretch, a developing coastal storm is expected to bring soaking rain, blustery conditions, and the possibility of minor coastal flooding to Massachusetts late Sunday into Monday.

The good news for weekend plans is that most of Sunday should remain dry.

The biggest impacts aren’t expected until after sunset, with conditions deteriorating Sunday night and the heaviest rain expected overnight into Monday.

When will the rain start?

Here’s the expected storm timeline:

Saturday: Dry and sunny locally as low pressure begins moving north along the East Coast.

Dry and sunny locally as low pressure begins moving north along the East Coast. Sunday daytime: Most of the day remains dry.

Most of the day remains dry. Sunday evening: Rain chances increase from south to north after sunset.

Rain chances increase from south to north after sunset. Sunday night: Rain becomes widespread and heavier.

Rain becomes widespread and heavier. Monday morning and daytime: The storm’s biggest impacts are expected, with periods of heavy rain and blustery conditions.

The storm’s biggest impacts are expected, with periods of heavy rain and blustery conditions. Monday afternoon/evening: Rain should gradually taper from west to east as the storm pulls away.

How much rain could Massachusetts get?

The latest forecast calls for 1 to 2 inches of rain across much of the region.

Some locations could receive 2 to 4 inches, although exactly where the heaviest band sets up will depend on the storm’s eventual track.

That makes Monday potentially soggy for travel, especially in the morning and during the day.

Coastal flooding also possible

Rain won’t be the storm’s only concern.

Blustery conditions are expected Monday, and minor coastal flooding is possible. People along the Massachusetts coastline should continue to monitor the forecast as details on the storm’s track and impacts become clearer.

Could there be snow?

Despite the approaching storm, this system is not expected to bring snow.

Temperatures should remain mild enough on Monday for precipitation to fall as rain.

However, as it departs, the storm will usher significantly colder air into New England.

How cold will it get after the storm?

High temperatures are expected to fall into the 40s for much of next week, including Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

That will mark a sharp change from the recent stretch of sunshine and above-average temperatures.

The Boston 25 Weather team will continue to track the storm as its exact path, heaviest rainfall zone, and coastal impacts become clearer.

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