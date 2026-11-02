Students protest proposed closure of Charlestown High School

BOSTON — A major change could be coming to Charlestown High School. Boston Public Schools has proposed to close the school in June 2028, citing declining enrollment. Though parents say the decision would take away more than just a school building.

Students at the high school found out about the proposed closure Monday morning.

Student Juelz McGhee said that after being pulled into the auditorium to hear that news, students spent their free time making signs so when they got out of school, they could make their voices heard.

They were able to bring those concerns directly to BPS Superintendent Mary Skipper, who was at the school to meet with leaders. She had to be escorted to her car by security as she left the building, with student protesters trailing behind her.

“Throughout my three years being here, all the nice people I’ve met, they were always awesome to me; I would do anything to keep this school open,” McGhee said.

Lilian Sgro, a parent, started a petition to save the school for her son, who’s in 10th grade. As an alum herself, she explained Charlestown High is more than a place to get an education.

“There’s a sense of community in there,” Sgro said.

Parents say closing the school would mean losing a support system that can’t simply be replaced.

“You’re not a statistic, you’re not a student number, you’re not a student ID, you’re human when you walk in there,” Sgro said.

Boston Public Schools explained that enrollment has dropped about a third in just three years, from 820 students to 559 students. The district says that makes it harder to sustain the programs students need.

Though, parents question what happens to the students who rely on those programs, including those with disabilities and students taking advantage of early college opportunities.

Superintendent Skipper says the district plans to bring another high school into the building, potentially by the 2028-2029 school year.

“In order to best serve our students, we do need to continue to reduce the number of our schools,” Superintendent Skipper said.

Though for families, that doesn’t necessarily answer what happens to the school they know today.

“Closing the doors on kids, it sends a different message other than the schools closed,” Sgro said.

City Councilor Gabriela Coletta Zapata is also calling for a public hearing in the city council, saying the community deserves a chance to weigh in. She hopes to get that hearing scheduled before the vote set for Dec. 2.

“Charlestown High School has long needed meaningful change, but decisions of this magnitude cannot be made without transparency and genuine collaboration with the families and community who will be most impacted. I will use every tool available to ensure that whatever comes next delivers the rigorous, high-quality education our students deserve and reflects the voices of Charlestown residents,” Councilor Coletta Zapata said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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