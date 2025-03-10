‘Unclear and suspicious’: Families of Revere women found dead in Belize still searching for answers

The families of three young women from Revere who were found dead in Belize last month say their loved one’s deaths remain “unclear and suspicious.”

The families of Kaoutar Naqqad, 23, Wafae El-Arar, 26, and Imane Mallah, 26, said Monday that they have not been given a cause of death and they are urging authorities in Belize and the United States to do an investigation to find the truth about what happened.

“The circumstances surrounding this tragedy remain unclear and suspicious, and we are seeking answers to understand what happened in Belize,” a joint statement from the families reads. “Our families are grateful for the outpouring of love and support we have received during this heartbreaking time. We ask for continued prayers, patience, and privacy as we navigate this profound sorrow. May their beautiful souls rest in eternal peace. We will forever love and miss you, Kaoutar, Imane and Wafae.”

The Belize National Forensic Science Service told the Boston Globe that the women had a buildup of fluid in their lungs and died from “acute pulmonary edema” while vacationing at the Royal Kahal Beach Resort in San Pedro.

The lifelong friends were found dead in their room by hotel staff in February. They were visiting the small Central American country to celebrate a birthday.

Belize authorities said there was no sign of foul play and there has also been speculation they may have suffered overdoses, with a news outlet in Belize reporting that gummies and alcohol were found in the room.

Revere Mayor Patrick Keefe warned against a rush to judgment as he pushed for more transparency in the investigation.

“To jump to that conclusion is extremely disrespectful to the family,” Keefe said. I know it’s impacting them immensely and I know it’s something they are upset about.”

The families of the three victims intend to arrange for private autopsies once the bodies are returned to the United States.

Keefe said he’s also working with Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey’s office to ensure the investigation in Belize is thorough.

Revere city leaders, as well as the victims’ families, want more answers as to how they died.

“We’re getting stonewalled. Belize people are just saying their side of the story, but I’m sure there’s more to it,” Revere City Councilor Ira Novoselsky said Tuesday after a vigil was held for the women.

The women were young professionals in the medical field and part of a tight-knit community, officials said.

The Department of State issued a Level 2 travel advisory for Belize in December 2024 due to an increased risk for crime.

GoFundMe pages have been set up on behalf of each of the three families linked to the tragedy.

The full statement from the three families can be read below:

Bismillah (In the name of God), It is with unimaginable pain and heartbreak that we share the devastating news of the passing of Kaoutar Naqqad, Imane Mallah, Wafae El Arar, each a beloved light in the world lost too soon. Our families and all who loved these women are shattered, struggling to comprehend this profound and sudden loss. With this statement, our families hope to honor Kaoutar, Imane and Wafae by telling the world about the girls we knew and loved. Imane was a radiant spirit, and a beacon of kindness. She embraced life wholeheartedly, cherishing every soul that shared the journey with her. With her infectious smile, sparkling wit, and an unwaveringly optimistic heart, Imane illuminated every space she graced. Her friends often remarked that her presence was like a warm, comforting light, guiding them through even the darkest of times. She had a unique ability to listen deeply, making everyone feel heard and valued. Whether it was spending time with friends and family, engaging with her community, or simply her day-to-day life, Imane poured her heart into everything she did. Her laughter was contagious, and her stories were filled with humor and wisdom, leaving those around her both entertained and inspired. Imane's excitement for life was matched only by her compassion for others, making her a cherished friend and an irreplaceable part of the community. She was our greatest love and we will miss her every day for the rest of our lives. Until we meet again in Jannah (paradise) Insha' Allah (God Willing). Kaoutar was more than just a daughter, a sister, an aunt and a friend — she was the light in our lives, someone whose kindness and warmth touched everyone she met. As the youngest daughter of four siblings, she held a special place in our family, bringing joy, laughter, and love into our home every single day. She was compassionate, caring, and deeply devoted to those she loved. Her heart was full of generosity, always putting others before herself and offering a listening ear, a comforting word, and unwavering support. She was a college student and worked as a residential support staff in a group home for troubled youth. Aspiring to join the police force, she eagerly awaited her opportunity to attend the police academy orientation. She was planning to visit Morocco with her parents in the summer. Before leaving for her flight, she prayed fajr (morning prayer for Muslims) and expressed to our mother how afraid she is of flying. We cannot put into words the depth of our grief and the void that Kaoutar’s passing has left in our hearts. With heavy hearts, we mourn the passing of our beloved Wafae. She just turned 26 this month, she was full of life, dreams, and unwavering faith. Her name, meaning faithfulness and loyalty, was a true reflection of who she was — honest, kind, and deeply devoted to the people she loved. Wafae was a bright mind with a passion for women’s health. As a research technician at Massachusetts General Hospital, she dedicated herself to reproductive rights and was committed to making a difference in an area often overlooked in healthcare. She was so proud to have recently co-authored a journal article that she had been working on for months, hoping that her contributions would help women around the world. Just days before her passing, Wafae visited her older sister in North Carolina, spending time with her beloved niece and nephew. They will always remember her reading “Beauty and the Beast” in their playhouse, singing silly songs, and playing together at the park. She was their fun, loving aunt — the one who made every moment special. Wafae was also on a personal journey of faith, planning to wear the hijab this Ramadan alongside her younger sister. She prayed daily and had been translating the Quran into English, deepening her understanding and connection to her beliefs. To our mother, Wafae will always be the daughter who gifted her “forever flowers,” a symbol of the love and kindness she carried in her heart. To all who knew her, she was caring, funny, humble, and incredibly giving. She was a light in our lives, taken too soon. She will be deeply missed. The circumstances surrounding this tragedy remain unclear and suspicious, and we are seeking answers to understand what happened in Belize. We urge the authorities in Belize and in the United States to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation so that we may find the truth and justice for Kaoutar, Imane and Wafae. Our families are grateful for the outpouring of love and support we have received during this heartbreaking time. We ask for continued prayers, patience, and privacy as we navigate this profound sorrow. May their beautiful souls rest in eternal peace. We will forever love and miss you, Kaoutar, Imane and Wafae. — Statement from the families of Kaoutar Naqqad, Imane Mallah and Wafae El Arar

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

