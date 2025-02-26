Revere mayor searching for answers in deaths of three women in Belize

REVERE, Mass. — Nearly a week after three Revere women were last seen alive in Belize, there is still no official cause of death.

The three women, all lifelong friends with ties to Revere, were vacationing in the small Central American country, celebrating a birthday.

But on Saturday, their bodies were found inside their beachfront hotel room.

Belize authorities say there is no sign of foul play.

There has been speculation they may have suffered overdoses.

But back in Revere, Mayor Patrick Keefe is warning against a rush to judgment.

“To jump to that conclusion is extremely disrespectful for the family. And I know it’s impacting them immensely and I know it’s something they are upset about,” Mayor Patrick Keefe said.

The Mayor said after seeing interior pictures of the hotel room, he believes carbon monoxide poisoning can’t be ruled out.

And he says neither can foul play.

The families intend to arrange for private autopsies once the bodies are returned to the United States

Mayor Keefe said he’s working with Senator Ed Markey’s office to make sure the investigation in Belize is thorough.

“I’m speaking with the Senator’s office. We are strongly encouraging that there are some United States influence in making sure that this is properly investigated. And that no stone is unturned,” Mayor Keefe said.

A major priority now is bringing the three women home.

Their families are getting frustrated about how long this is taking.

Right now, it appears they will have to be returned to the United States, one at a time on separate flights, starting on Friday.

