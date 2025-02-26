‘Getting stonewalled’: Revere officials search for answers after deaths of 3 young women in Belize

REVERE, Mass. — Revere officials are searching for answers after three women who were found dead on vacation in Belize.

Imane Mallah, Wafae El-Arar, and Kaoutar Naqqad grew up together in Revere and were celebrating one of their birthdays when they were found dead inside their beachfront hotel room.

A local news report from Belize indicated gummies and alcohol were found in the room, and authorities there believe they died from an overdose.

On Tuesday night, hundreds gathered for a vigil inside the Association of Islamic Charitable Projects Mosque in Revere. The three women all shared Moroccan heritage.

“It’s just amazing how the community has come out for them,” said Ira Novoselsky, a Revere City Councilor.

Revere city leaders, as well as the victims’ families, want more answers as to how they died.

“We’re getting stonewalled, Belize people are just saying their side of the story, but I’m sure there’s more to it,” said Novoselsky.

The women were young professionals in the medical field and part of a tight-knit community, officials said.

Revere Mayor Patrick M. Keefe Jr. is also pushing for more transparency and he wants to exhaust all avenues to ensure a proper and fair analysis of this case.

“The information we have received thus far from the Belizean authorities leaves our grieving community with too many questions. These are daughters, friends, and contributors to our city,” Keefe Jr. explained. “I have heard widespread concern from the families and community members about the lack of transparency in this investigation, and the media narrative painted by Belizean authorities.”

Keefe Jr. said that he’s since reached out to local politicians for help getting to the bottom of what led to the deaths of the young women.

“We will exhaust all avenues, both domestic and abroad, to ensure a proper and fair analysis of this case,” Keefe Jr. vowed. “I have been in contact with members of our federal delegation, including Senator Ed Markey and Whip Katherine Clark, and we will be working lockstep to bring answers to these families and their communities.”

The Department of State issued a Level 2 travel advisory for Belize in December 2024 due to an increased risk for crime.

The families of the victims tell Boston 25 News they’re highly skeptical of the news reports about their loved ones deaths. They are also planning to pay for their own private autopsies once the bodies are returned to the United States.

GoFundMe pages have been set up on behalf of each of the three families linked to the tragedy.

