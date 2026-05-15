‘It happened’: Chelmsford Firefighter eased after state ensures pay, benefits after training fall

CHELMSFORD, Mass. — A Chelmsford Firefighter was hurt after he fell four stories during a training exercise at the Massachusetts State Fire Academy in Stowe last month. Firefighter Nick Spinale is back home recovering after thirty-three days in the hospital.

“I don’t remember a single thing that day. I don’t remember being at work or falling at all,” Spinale said. “I was told by one person I landed by their feet outside. It’s been crazy.”

The 28-year-old has fractures all over his body and ruptured his spleen and kidney. He’s in good spirits given the pain he endured from the fall.

While he was treated in the hospital, his mother, friends and fire union were working to find out who would cover his medical bills. Because Spinale was not injured in state service, he was not eligible for injured on duty compensation. For several weeks, the town and state were not claiming him.

That changed on Wednesday. Gov. Maura Healey filed legislation to ensure he receives his pay and full benefits while going through treatment. That was a big relief for Spinale and his family.

“Hearing that news, we were like oh my God it happened. Finally,” he said. “It’s good it’s finally covered and I appreciate what everyone has done for me. “It was heartwarming they cared that much about me. It’s kind of weird now being the poster boy cut ahead to if it helps someone else in the future then I’m glad it does that.”

“In the hours following Nick’s injury, we gave our word that we would help support him in his recovery however we could,” said State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine. “We are deeply grateful for Governor Healey’s leadership in finding a way to make good on that promise.”

“We hope that members of the Massachusetts Legislation expedite the processing of this bill to prevent any lapses in Nick Spinale’s pay, coverage, and benefits. This bill serves as a testament to the PFFM that they will prioritize the welfare of our members during their time of need,” said the Chelmsford Firefighters IAFF Local 1839 said in a statement.

Spinale was released from the hospital on May 11th. He is set to have his casts removed from his lower arms in early June. He hopes that’s a big step towards him getting back on a fire truck.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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