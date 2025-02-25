‘Unimaginable’: Mayor questions investigators after 3 Revere women found dead at Belize hotel

REVERE, Mass. — A North Shore city is mourning the deaths of three young women who were recently found dead in a hotel while on vacation in Belize.

In a statement, Revere Mayor Patrick M. Keefe Jr. said he’s “deeply saddened” to learn of the deaths of Wafae El Arar, Imane Mallah, and Kaoutar Naqqad.

“Three young women who were valued members of the Revere community,” Keefe Jr. wrote in the statement. “On behalf of the entire city of Revere, I extend my condolences to their families and loved ones during this time of unimaginable loss.”

The Royal Kahal Beach Resort in San Pedro told Boston 25 News that preliminary reports suggest all three died as a result of drug overdoses, however, Keefe Jr. expressed concern with the “lack of transparency in this investigation.”

“The information we have received thus far from the Belizean authorities leaves our grieving community with too many questions. These are daughters, friends, and contributors to our city,” Keefe Jr. explained. “I have heard widespread concern from the families and community members about the lack of transparency in this investigation, and the media narrative painted by Belizean authorities.”

Keefe Jr. said that he’s since reached out to local politicians for help getting to the bottom of what led to the deaths of the young women.

“We will exhaust all avenues, both domestic and abroad, to ensure a proper and fair analysis of this case,” Keefe Jr. vowed. “I have been in contact with members of our federal delegation, including Senator Ed Markey and Whip Katherine Clark, and we will be working lockstep to bring answers to these families and their communities.”

The Department of State issued a Level 2 travel advisory for Belize in December 2024 due to an increased risk for crime.

GoFundMe pages have been set up on behalf of each of the three families linked to the tragedy.

