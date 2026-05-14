Woman dead, 3 others hospitalized after boat crashes into pier near Logan Airport

BOSTON — A young woman is dead, and three other people are hospitalized after a recreational boat crashed in Boston Harbor near Logan International Airport late Wednesday night, authorities announced Thursday.

Massachusetts State Police say the boat struck pier 4R, which is just off a Logan runway, shortly before 11:30 p.m.

Three females and one male on the boat were rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital, where a 24-year-old woman died from her injuries, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office. The three other victims are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The names of those involved haven’t been made public.

0 of 7 Deadly boat crash near Logan Airport Deadly boat crash near Logan Airport Deadly boat crash near Logan Airport Deadly boat crash near Logan Airport Deadly boat crash near Logan Airport Boston Harbor boat crash

Massport Fire, Boston EMS, state troopers assigned to the DA’s office, and Massachusetts Environmental Police responded to the scene.

In a Facebook post, Boston EMS said that crews “carefully extricated” the four victims from the rocks near the pier.

Additional details weren’t available.

The DA’s office is leading the investigation into the cause of the crash and the events leading up to it.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group