Victim identified after being recovered from water off Thompson Island in Quincy

QUINCY, Mass. — The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office has identified the victim whose body was recovered from the water offshore of Thompson Island.

72-year-old Tri Trinh of Quincy was identified as the victim.

The incident took place on Wednesday night in Marina Bay, Quincy, near Thompson and Moon Islands.

According to the DA’s office, Trinh had set off from Quincy beach earlier in the day in his kayak. Later that evening, authorities reported that there was a call for an overturned kayak in the water.

Trinh’s body was recovered from the water and was transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Milton for an autopsy. No foul play is expected.

Authorities say that this is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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