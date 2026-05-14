Boat involved in deadly crash near Logan Airport taken ‘without authorization,’ local club says

BOSTON — A boat that was involved in a deadly crash in Boston Harbor near Logan International Airport late Wednesday night was taken from a local club “without authorization,” Boston 25 News has learned.

The recreational boat struck the Logan Airport Pier 4R around 11:20 p.m., throwing four passengers onto the rocks wrapping the shore, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.

Elizabeth Dankert, 24, of Andover, a pair of her 23-year-old female friends, and a 40-year-old man who owned the boat, were all rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital.

Dankert was pronounced dead early Thursday morning. The three other boaters, whose names haven’t been released, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The DA’s office noted the three young women boarded the boat in Boston’s Seaport.

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A spokesperson for Brunswick Corporation, which owns a Freedom Boat Club location in the Seaport, says the boat involved in the crash was taken “without authorization” and “well after the club was closed.”

“The vessel involved was taken without authorization and operated outside the knowledge and control of the Club, well after the Club had closed for the day,” a statement shared with Boston 25 News stated.

Brunswick Corporation says it’s cooperating with authorities as they continue to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“I extend my deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Elizabeth Dankert, and I assure them that all aspects of this tragedy are under investigation. I want to thank EMS personnel and other first responders for their exceptional treatment and recovery work under extremely difficult conditions,” Suffolk DA Kevin Hayden said in a statement.

Photo of deadly boat crash near Logan Airport (Boston EMS (Emergency Medical Services)/Facebook)

Massport Fire, Boston EMS, state troopers assigned to the DA’s office, and Massachusetts Environmental Police responded to the scene.

Boston EMS said that crews “carefully extricated” the four victims from the rocks near the pier.

State troopers assigned to the DA’s office are leading the investigation.

The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately clear.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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