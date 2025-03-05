Hudson mom, her 3 kids arrested after social media livestream leads to search warrant, police say

HUDSON, Mass. — A Hudson mother and her three children were arrested after an incident on social media prompted police to show up at their home last week, authorities announced Monday.

Jessire DaSilva, 38, of Hudson, is charged with interfering with a police investigation, her 17-year-old son is facing a slew of firearm charges, and her two 14-year-old daughters are charged with assault and battery on a police officer and assault with a dangerous weapon, according to the Hudson Police Department.

Officers launched an investigation on Feb. 27 after police say they learned of an individual, later identified as DaSilva’s 17-year-old son, brandishing a firearm on a social media livestream.

Investigators from Hudson and Southbridge learned the teenage boy didn’t have an FID card and officers responded to the family’s home the following day to execute a search warrant, according to police.

The two 14-year-old juveniles allegedly became verbally aggressive with officers and attempted to have a dog attack them. Police said the juveniles then made physical contact with an officer.

DaSilva was asked to wait outside of the home, where police say officers spotted her take one of the juvenile’s phones. It wasn’t immediately clear what she did with that phone.

The search of the home yielded a fully loaded 9mm Taurus GX4 handgun and several rounds of ammunition inside the 17-year-old’s room, according to police.

DaSilva and her three children were arraigned Tuesday in Marlboro District Court.

The children weren’t identified because of their ages.

An investigation is ongoing.

