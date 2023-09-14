Tropical storm warnings issued for Mass. as Hurricane Lee heads for New England

BOSTON — Hurricane Lee is heading for New England after a week of wild weather across the region that produced catastrophic flash flooding, sinkholes, strong thunderstorms, and tornado warnings.

Lee spinning on a northward path in the Atlantic Ocean, threatening to bring wind damage and flooding to the east coast of the Bay State this weekend.

A tropical storm warning has been issued for Nantucket, Dukes, Barnstable, Eastern Plymouth, counties, according to the National Weather Service.

As of 5:15 p.m. Thursday, Southern Plymouth, Southern Bristol, Western Plymouth, Easter Norfolk, Suffolk, and Eastern Essex counties are all under a tropical storm warning as well.

Gusts of up to 60 mph are possible in those areas, as well as wind damage, storm surge flooding, and heavy rainfall.

A storm surge watch is also in effect for Nantucket and Barnstable counties.

At midday Thursday, Lee was located 245 miles southwest of Bermuda, with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The National Hurricane Center said Lee, a Category 1 storm, was expected to approach the coast of New England and Atlantic Canada on Friday and Saturday.

“Hurricane Lee is forecast to pass offshore of southern New England on Saturday but its impacts will extend far from the storm’s center. Lee should bring rough surf, damaging winds, and bands of heavy rain to at least coastal areas of Massachusetts,” the NWS said in a hurricane statement.

Boston 25 meteorologist Tucker Antico likened Lee’s impacts on New England to a Nor’Easter.

“Heavy rain and windy conditions occur overnight through much of Saturday. High surf and some coastal flooding are likely. This should feel much like your typical Nor’easter,” Antico said.

The following are the primary hazards of concern with Lee, according to the NWS:

Rough surf - Ocean beaches will experience dangerous rip currents and beach erosion through the weekend. Rough seas will also pose a significant hazard to mariners.

- Ocean beaches will experience dangerous rip currents and beach erosion through the weekend. Rough seas will also pose a significant hazard to mariners. Damaging wind - Winds will increase on Friday and remain gusty through Saturday night. Tropical storm force winds are possible late Friday night and Saturday near the coast, where downed branches or trees are possible since trees are fully leafed and root systems may be weakened from saturated soils.

- Winds will increase on Friday and remain gusty through Saturday night. Tropical storm force winds are possible late Friday night and Saturday near the coast, where downed branches or trees are possible since trees are fully leafed and root systems may be weakened from saturated soils. Flooding rainfall - Bands of heavy rain may result in flash flooding Friday night and Saturday, mainly near the coast. Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches are possible in a short period of time.

- Bands of heavy rain may result in flash flooding Friday night and Saturday, mainly near the coast. Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches are possible in a short period of time. Surge - Storm surge inundation of 2 to 4 feet above ground level is possible along the northern coast of Barnstable County along Cape Cod Bay and along the northern coast of Nantucket.

Things will likely be different for Eastern Maine, where a hurricane watch was issued from Stonington to the U.S.-Canadian border.

In a statement, the Hurricane Center said, “Due to Lee’s large size, hazards will extend well away from the center, and there will be little to no significance on exactly where the center reaches the coast,” the center said.

As Lee continues to move north, Hurricane Margot is also spinning in through Atlantic waters, last located about 790 miles west-southwest of the Azores.

For the very latest on Lee’s tracking stay with Boston 25 online and on-air.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

