Bridge collapse, giant sinkhole, evacuations: State of emergency in Leominster after flash flooding

LEOMINSTER, Mass. — A state of emergency remains in effect in Leominster Tuesday morning after a devastating round of flash flooding caused extensive damage in the city on Monday, leaving motorists stranded, forcing the cancellation of school, and prompting evacuations in some areas.

“It has been catastrophic,” Leominster Mayor Dean Mazzarella said during a Tuesday morning news conference. “We had to evacuate people throughout the night with hovercrafts and boats.”

Massachusetts Weather Firefighters use boats and a military truck to evacuate residents and pets as floodwaters rise in the Meadowbrook Acres neighborhood of Leominster, Mass., Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. (Rick Cinclair/Worcester Telegram & Gazette via AP) (Rick Cinclair/AP)

Mazzarella estimated that the flooding had caused millions of dollars in damage, adding that an unprecedented 11 inches of rain fell in the city in just a matter of five hours.

Several streets are damaged in #Leominster after the mayor says 11 inches of rain fell yesterday. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/iHy9UOIozm — Kelly Sullivan (@ksullivannews) September 12, 2023

“This is not just a typical storm. It’s going to take quite a long time before we get things back to normal, Mazzarella said. “The storm stopped over us for five hours and it didn’t move...There was a lot of water...I don’t know how much more rain we can handle.”

When asked if there were any injuries in the flooding, Mazzarella said, “It’s a miracle we didn’t have any fatalities.”

On Pleasant Street, a gigantic sinkhole opened up in the roadway. On Mechanic Street, a newly built sidewalk buckled and collapsed into the Monoosnoc Brook.

Firefighters used boats and a military truck to evacuate dozens of residents and pets as floodwaters rose in the Meadowbrook Acres neighborhood. Many others were ordered to evacuate their homes.

Mazzarella said hundreds upon hundreds of cars were also towed away as crews worked throughout the night to assess the city’s crumbling infrastructure.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 20 Massachusetts Weather Vehicles make their way through a flooded Lancaster Street during heavy rain in Leominster, Mass., Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. (Rick Cinclair/Worcester Telegram & Gazette via AP) (Rick Cinclair/AP)

Mazzarella urged residents to stay off the roads and Superintendent Paula Deacon called off classes on Tuesday as raging floodwaters left motorists stranded along Route 2 and forced many residents from their homes.

“Just trust me when I tell you, if you do not have to go out, don’t,” Mazzarella said. “These catch basins are coming right out of the ground, you’re going to drive over one of them. All the streets are flooded.”

Deacon added, “Due to the extensive flooding from today’s storm, the Leominster Public Schools will be closed on Tuesday. Stay safe.”

A flash flood warning remains in effect in the Leominster-Fitchburg area through early Thursday.

Flooding continues this morning after 4-8” rainfall in several spots yesterday. Please be aware of road closures-some were literally washed away yesterday in Leominster 🚨 @boston25 #mawx #riwx pic.twitter.com/zAK8ZRFbVq — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) September 12, 2023

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency urged residents in the area of Barrett Park Pond Dam to evacuate and safely leave the area.

“Due to a potential issue at the Barrett Park Pond Dam, persons in low-lying areas of the Fall Brook tributary to Fall Brook along Central Street, Fall Brook, and the North Nashua River, should evacuate and safely leave the area,” MEMA said in an alert.

A shelter has been set up at the Skyview Middle School for residents who decide to heed the warning.

The flooding also caused a bridge collapse in the area of 183 Exchange Street, leaving the area impassable to vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

A video shared with Boston 25 News showed a river of water rushing below the caved-in bridge as motorists were left stranded on the other end of the road.

Mazzarella said thousands of motorists typically pass over the bridge on a daily basis.

Abandoned cars were also spotted in the parking lot at The Mall at Whitney Field on Commercial Road in the area of Route 2.

Several nursing homes in the city also lost power, as well as Leominster Hospital, Mazzarella said.

Part of the walls at Tilton Cook Marketplace was also starting to collapse due to the flooding, according to Mazzarella. He also said multiple vehicles were destroyed at a Mercedes dealership.

The east and westbound sides of Route 2 in Leominster remained closed overnight, but MassDOT announced that the highway had fully reopened just before 6:30 a.m.

As of Tuesday morning, city officials said that about 100 evacuated residents were waking up in shelters.

Motorists were also asked to use caution in navigating the area because 14 roads in the city remained closed.

The MBTA’s Fitchburg commuter rail line is closed from Wachusett to Shirley.

