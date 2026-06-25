Woman killed in fiery wrong-way crash in Northborough

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. — A woman was killed in a fiery wrong-way crash in Northborough Wednesday night, authorities said.

According to Northborough Fire, around 8:57 p.m., crews were called to I-290 eastbound near Exit 27 (Hudson Street/Solomon Pond Road) after multiple 911 callers reported a serious head-on collision.

Initial reports indicated a wrong-way driver and at least one vehicle on fire.

Upon arrival, crews found two heavily damaged vehicles — a Subaru and a Jeep — both fully engulfed in flames. One of them was resting on its side.

Firefighters immediately began battling the flames while searching for victims inside the vehicles.

The driver of one vehicle managed to escape before first responders arrived. That person was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Subaru was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crews spent about 30 minutes extinguishing the fire.

The crash closed I-290 eastbound at Exit 24 (Church Street) for several hours as the scene was investigated.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This crash comes a month after Massachusetts State Police Trooper Kevin Trainor was killed by a wrong-way driver on Route 1 in Lynnfield.

Last week, Governor Healey announced a plan to install new technology to stop wrong-way drivers.

The state is replacing and expanding markings on pavement, improving ramp design, and introducing flashing LED lights on signs to alert drivers when they are going the wrong way.

AAA says there were more than 5,700 wrong-way crashes in Massachusetts between 2018 and 2025.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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