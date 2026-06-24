One dead after fiery crash on Route 102 in NH

LONDONDERRY, NH — One person is dead after a crash in Londonderry, New Hampshire, on Wednesday.

Around 10:20 a.m., New Hampshire state troopers responded to a reported crash at the Route 102 overpass on I-93 northbound in Londonderry.

State police say the vehicle crashed into a bridge abutment before catching fire.

Members of the Londonderry Fire Department extinguished the fire and pronounced the driver deceased at the scene.

Multiple northbound lanes of I-93 were closed for approximately four hours while Troopers and emergency personnel investigated the crash.

The name of the driver is not being released at this time.

The crash is still under investigation.

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