25 Investigates: Several Delta flights abort landing at Boston Logan Airport in two days

BOSTON — 25 Investigates has learned of another Delta Air Lines flight that was forced to abort its landing at Boston Logan International Airport, marking the third such incident in two days.

According to flight tracking data from FlightAware, Delta Flight 1075 from Raleigh was approaching the runway Sunday afternoon when it suddenly pulled away before touchdown. Air traffic control instructed the pilots to perform a “go-around,” a standard aviation maneuver used when landing conditions are not safe.

A person who identified themselves as a passenger on the flight told 25 Investigates that the crew announced another aircraft was on the runway at the time of the aborted landing.

The incident follows a similar close call just one day earlier. In that case, a Delta flight from Dallas had to take evasive action to avoid an American Airlines jet that had been cleared for takeoff on an intersecting runway. Aviation experts estimate that those two planes came within approximately 300 feet of each other.

Boston 25’s Ted Daniel on Wednesday verified a third aborted landing at Logan Airport over the weekend involving a Republic Airways flight from Baltimore that was operating as Delta.

This incident was initiated around 7:30 p.m. Sunday by the pilot, not by Air Traffic Control, as indicated by the ATC audio he reviewed.

Daniel reported that this was not a spacing issue, but rather an “unstable approach for a bad setup on 4 left (runway).”

After posting this, I heard from 2 people about a 3rd aborted landing at Logan over the weekend shortly after the one I spoke about in the video below.



According to the ATC audio this one was not a spacing or potential incursion issue. The pilot of Delta 5644 reported an… https://t.co/cEnVmmlgUQ — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) June 24, 2026

Delta Air Lines said go-arounds are safe and routine procedures designed to ensure passenger safety when conditions are not ideal for landing.

The back-to-back-to-back incidents come as aviation safety is under scrutiny on Capitol Hill. Experts testified before lawmakers about ongoing concerns, including air traffic controller staffing shortages, aging infrastructure, and increasingly complex airspace.

Former New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, now head of Airlines for America, also weighed in on the role of artificial intelligence in aviation safety.

“AI can be an amazing tool,” Sununu said. “It’s a tool, it’s not a solution.”

Lawmakers say challenges facing the aviation system highlight the need for modernization within the Federal Aviation Administration.

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