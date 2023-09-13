‘Like Niagara Falls’: Leominster residents stranded after bridge washout

LEOMINSTER, Mass — Residents of a Leominster subdivision are waiting for answers on what’s next after the only access point to their homes washed away.

The bridge, which runs over the Monoosnoc Brook, succumbed to devastating flash floods on Monday night.

It’s one of dozens of examples of damaged infrastructure now visible across the central Massachusetts community in the wake of the severe weather.

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey declared a state of emergency just hours after announcing that she would ask for federal support.

“We really need federal help, and we need it right away,” said Leominster resident Eric Morin.

Morin is among three homeowners who now have no way to leave in their vehicles.

The bridge leading to their houses gave way in less than two hours.

“It sounded like Niagara Falls!”,” explained Morin. “We’re kind of trapped up here on this little island, if you will. We have food and water, but everything only lasts for so long.”

Morin worries that a solution may take time with how many others in the community were impacted.

He isn’t sure how he, his wife and their adult children are going to get to work in the days and weeks ahead.

The threat of more wet weather in the forecast is also causing anxiety.

“It’s very emotionally draining,” he said. “Nobody has given us answers on what’s going on. I’ve yet to see any real government officials down here that could possibly shed light on that.

The backside of the stranded subdivision is separated by a wooded area that leads to Leominster High School.

Firefighters used ATVS to cut through and check on people on Tuesday afternoon.

The trail they took isn’t passable to other vehicles.

