NWS confirms tornado caused damage in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. — The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado is to blame for storm damage in Massachusets, Rhode Island, and Connecticut on Wednesday.

An NWS survey team said that damage in five New England communities, including Killingly, Connecticut, Foster, Rhode Island, Glocester, Rhode Island, Lincoln, Rhode Island, and North Attleboro, Massachusetts, was “tornadic” in nature.

“The team is still determining if it was a continuous path or separate touchdowns, a final EF-rating, path length, and width,” the NWS added.

Videos obtained by Boston 25 showed ominous activity in the sky over multiple Rhode Island communities as the storms rolled through during the Wednesday evening commute.

The tornadic activity comes after wild weather produced torrential rain, flooding, and sinkholes earlier in the week.

The North Attleboro tornado is the second in the town in less than a month, Boston 25 Meteorologist Tucker Antico noted.

So far this summer, there have also been confirmed tornadoes in North Brookfield, Foxboro, Mattapoisett, Barnstable, Mansfield, Stoughton, Weymouth, and Dublin, New Hampshire.

New England is now bracing for the impacts of Hurricane Lee.

For the second time in less than a month (!!!) a tornado has been confirmed to have occurred in the town of North Attleboro.



The odds of this are absolutely miniscule. The state of Massachusetts in its entirely only averages two per year! — Tucker Antico (@tuckerweather) September 14, 2023

130 PM Damage Survey Update | Survey team confirmed damage that took place in Killingly CT, Foster RI, Glocester RI, Lincoln RI & North Attleboro MA was tornadic. Team is still determining if it was a continuous path or separate touchdowns, a final EF-rating, path length & width. — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) September 14, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

