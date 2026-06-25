Franklin community mourns death of 15-year-old bicyclist killed in crash

FRANKLIN, Mass. — The Franklin community is grieving the loss of a 15-year-old boy who died Tuesday afternoon after being struck by an SUV while riding his bicycle.

According to Franklin police, the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. near the Interstate 495 northbound off-ramp on King Street. The teen was riding his bike when he was struck by an SUV.

15-year-old bicyclist killed in crash in Franklin, police say

School officials identified the victim as Oliver Lewis, a sophomore at Bishop Feehan High School. The school’s president confirmed Lewis was a student there and expressed condolences to his family during what leaders described as an incredibly difficult time.

Lewis was also a member of the school’s soccer team, according to the school’s roster.

Neighbors who live near the crash site said they were heartbroken by the tragedy.

“It was the start of summer. They got out of school, and he had his whole summer ahead of him,” said neighbor Cynthia Mulvey. “My heart just breaks for the family.”

Mulvey, a grandmother of nine, said she could not imagine the pain Lewis’ loved ones are experiencing.

The crash has also renewed concerns about safety at the busy intersection. Mulvey said she frequently sees drivers fail to obey traffic signals and stop signs in the area.

“People don’t stop at the stop signs. They don’t stop at the red lights. They blast through everything,” she said. “Everybody is in such a rush. It’s frightening.”

Police said the SUV driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Mulvey said she also feels for the first responders who responded to the fatal crash and hopes the tragedy serves as a reminder for motorists to slow down and remain vigilant on the roads.

“It’s just horrible,” she said.

Oliver Lewis lived in Franklin. The Franklin Police Department extended its deepest condolences to his family and friends as the community continues to mourn his loss.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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