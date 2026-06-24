Child seriously injured in fall from window of South Shore home

HANSON, Mass. — A child was seriously injured in a fall from a window of a home on the South Shore of Massachusetts on Wednesday, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a child who had fallen from a third-story window on Phillips Street in Hanson just after 12:30 p.m. found a 9-year-old boy suffering from serious injuries, according to Hanson Police Chief Michael D. Casey and Hanson Fire Chief Robert O’Brien.

Paramedics treated the boy at the scene before he was flown to a Boston-area hospital for further medical care.

There were no additional details immediately available.

The circumstances surrounding the fall remain under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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