‘Thank you’: Man who’s deaf, nonverbal receives town’s support amid hard times

ACTON, Mass. — A 76-year old man who’s deaf and nonverbal has been given a second chance at life by his community and local partners.

Barry Perkins, 76, was found on Route 2A in February holding a sign that read “Help.”

He was brought to the Acton Public Safety Complex by police. They discovered his vehicle was recently repossessed after issues with his insurance.

They quickly learned his struggles went far beyond just a car.

Acton Fire Chief Anita Arnum has known Perkins since the 1990’s when they both worked at Emerson Hospital. Perkings worked in the kitchen with his twin brother Allan.

Allan passed of cancer in 2012, leaving Barry without his primary supporter.

Since then, his hours were reduced working at a local grocery store.

This sent Barry into financial hardship, crying out for help from his community.

After meeting with Barry in February, Chief Arnum and police detective Jon Stackhouse discovered an unsafe living situation at his home.

“He had no running water,” said Arnum. “There were holes in the apartment, and rainwater would leak in. I don’t think there was heat.”

They added that there were also issues with his food supply, social security, and more.

Led by Arnum and Stackhouse, the two departments created “Team Barry.” The group, alongside Barry himself, worked together to organize his affairs.

With the help of community volunteers, they cleared out his home and found him more stable housing next door in Maynard.

The town also donated a phone and tablet for him to use.

Fire and police also connected Perkins with Second Chance Cars, a nonprofit out of Concord that gives those in need used cars.

Thursday afternoon, Perkins will be presented one of his own by the nonprofit.

“They’re very good,” said Perkins about police and fire through sign language. “I’ll be excited. I can’t wait. I can’t wait to celebrate. I’ll feel a lot better about it. Thank you, thank you, thank you.”

The presentation by Second Chance Cars will be held Thursday at 1 at Montachusett Technical High School in Fitchburg.

If you’d like to donate, you can help Barry Perkins here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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