Child riding bicycle struck and killed by vehicle in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — A child riding their bicycle was struck by a motor vehicle and killed in New Bedford, the police department announced.

The incident occurred at 3:30 p.m. in the area of Cherokee Street. Officers were dispatched to the area for reports of a motor vehicle crash involving a child riding a bike.

Once on scene, officers found the victim, who had sustained fatal injuries. Police say the driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Child riding bicycle fatally struck by vehicle in New Bedford

“Words cannot adequately describe a tragedy so profound. This child had their entire life ahead of them. I offer my deepest condolences to the family and whatever support we could conceivably offer,” Mayor Jon Mitchell said.

New Bedford Police Traffic Division, the Massachusetts State Police CPAC Unit, and the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the incident.

Police have not released any further information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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