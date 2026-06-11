Homicide investigation underway in Fall River; police ask public to avoid the area

FALL RIVER, Mass. — Fall River police have asked the public to “avoid the area” of Aetna Street as a homicide investigation is underway.

At this time, no details regarding the incident or the investigation have been released.

"This remains an active and ongoing scene," Fall River police wrote on their Facebook page. “We ask the public to please avoid the area and allow officers and detectives the space necessary to conduct a thorough and efficient investigation.”

An investigation remains ongoing. Boston 25 will update you once more information becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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