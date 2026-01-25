Live updates: Snow piling up in Mass. as powerful winter storm rages

DEDHAM, Mass. — Snow is piling up in Massachusetts early Sunday evening as a powerful winter storm continues to rage.

The long-duration storm was expected to dump up to two feet of snow in some areas before wrapping up late Monday. A widespread 15 to 20 inches is on tap for most.

A winter storm warning is in effect for Massachusetts, and communities across the state cancelled school on Monday.

Visibility on snow-covered roads and highways was low, with reports of stuck vehicles in the Boston area.

Nationally, more than 10,000 flights were cancelled as snow, sleet, and freezing rain threatened nearly 180 million people.

Check out Boston 25 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Lemanowicz’s newest forecast here.

Follow live storm updates:

5:50 p.m.

Heads up, Massachusetts: parking bans are in effect in Boston and many cities and towns statewide.



If you can, remove your parked car from the road so plows and first responders can get through during the storm. https://t.co/DL9l8HuxEd — Governor Maura Healey (@MassGovernor) January 25, 2026

5:30 p.m.

Snow is falling in Denver, as well, as the Patriots battle the Broncos in the AFC Championship.

Here’s what it looks like at field level right now in Denver to start the fourth quarter@boston25 @mraimonditv @KevinBoston25 pic.twitter.com/FTQ49O2lKv — Butch Stearns (@ButchStearns) January 25, 2026

4:50 p.m.

Just south of Boston… numerous vehicles stuck, one lane partially plowed, getting windy with continued high snowfall rates…



Haven’t made an official measurement, but estimate we’re around 7”. It’s piling up quickly! pic.twitter.com/Fm2DoTShGN — Tucker Antico (@tuckerweather) January 25, 2026

3:15 p.m.

A half-foot of snow is already on the ground in some areas.

3PM snowfall report update, there are reports of 10" so far in CT! pic.twitter.com/j83UzYMLRY — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) January 25, 2026

3 p.m.

Gov. Healey urges residents to “take the storm seriously.”

‘Take the storm seriously’: Governor Maura Healey provides update as snow hits New England https://t.co/MY06DoXsP3 — Boston 25 News (@boston25) January 25, 2026

2:15 p.m.

Massachusetts courts will be closed on Monday due to the storm.

Due to the storm, all courts statewide will be closed on Mon., Jan. 26. Affected court events will be rescheduled & parties will be notified of the new date. Please contact the clerk’s or register’s office with any questions. For emergencies, contact your local police department. — Massachusetts Court Closings (@MACourtClosings) January 25, 2026

12 p.m.

MEMA reminds residents not to crowd the plow and to drive with caution.

With today's forecast, road conditions may be difficult to navigate and unsafe for drivers. If you don't have to go out in the cold, stay safe and stay home!



For those who do need to travel, don't crowd the plow and drive with caution. pic.twitter.com/N9SXa6hbM0 — MEMA (@MassEMA) January 25, 2026

12 p.m.

to

The declared snow emergency is underway in Methuen, effective now through Tuesday, January 27th at noon.



The new winter parking ban is in full force, and residents are required to remove their vehicles from all public ways or face a $100 fine plus the potential of being towed. pic.twitter.com/rJ7EgRaXcf — Methuen Police 🇺🇸 (@MethuenPolice) January 25, 2026

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group