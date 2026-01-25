Local

Live updates: Snow piling up in Mass. as powerful winter storm rages

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News
By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News

DEDHAM, Mass. — Snow is piling up in Massachusetts early Sunday evening as a powerful winter storm continues to rage.

The long-duration storm was expected to dump up to two feet of snow in some areas before wrapping up late Monday. A widespread 15 to 20 inches is on tap for most.

A winter storm warning is in effect for Massachusetts, and communities across the state cancelled school on Monday.

Visibility on snow-covered roads and highways was low, with reports of stuck vehicles in the Boston area.

Nationally, more than 10,000 flights were cancelled as snow, sleet, and freezing rain threatened nearly 180 million people.

Check out Boston 25 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Lemanowicz’s newest forecast here.

Follow live storm updates:

5:50 p.m.

5:30 p.m.

Snow is falling in Denver, as well, as the Patriots battle the Broncos in the AFC Championship.

4:50 p.m.

3:15 p.m.

A half-foot of snow is already on the ground in some areas.

3 p.m.

Gov. Healey urges residents to “take the storm seriously.”

2:15 p.m.

Massachusetts courts will be closed on Monday due to the storm.

12 p.m.

MEMA reminds residents not to crowd the plow and to drive with caution.

12 p.m.

to

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read