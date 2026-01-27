Newburyport buried: two feet of snow keep residents shoveling into the night

NEWBURYPORT, MASS. — The cleanup continued well into the night in cities like Newburyport, where dump trucks of snow were hauled away after two feet of snow piled up into Monday.

“We got like two feet of snow, Patriots are in the Super Bowl, it’s like the early 2000’s all over again,” said Dominic Gatto, clearing snow downtown Monday.

With a lot to celebrate in New England, businesses are trying to reopen as soon as possible, clearing the snow from downtown sidewalks to hopefully welcome customers back in Tuesday.

“Good exercise, we don’t use snow blowers or anything my wife and I, we get outside and we just shovel, but anybody that wants to help, yeah you’re more than welcome to,” said Luca Onofri, chef and owner of Carmine downtown.

Restaurant owners say this amount of snow has been challenging to keep up with, with snow drifts covering up doorways.

“Just the drifts are really bad especially behind the buildings, 10-foot drifts really hard to get in and also keeping all the meters clear and everything is a nightmare, we just want to keep the deliveries coming in for when we are open,” said Onofri.

Meanwhile residents spent a lot of Monday shoveling out their cars and driveways.

“Some of the snow that’s down closer to the street that mixes with the slush and the sleet it gets a little heavier but on the top it’s really light it’s not really good snowball snow, Buddy the elf wouldn’t be too pleased,” said Will Hopwood.

Despite the hard work to clean all of this up, many were happy to see a snowfall they haven’t seen in years.

“It’s sort of nice, it’s bittersweet, it’s nice to have everyone in the house and everyone home hanging out you know, we haven’t had a snowstorm like this in a while,” said Hopwood.

Newburyport has canceled school once again Tuesday, like so many other districts across Massachusetts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

