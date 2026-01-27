Winter storm update: Final snow totals in parts of Mass. among highest on record

BOSTON — In parts of Massachusetts, final snow totals from the Sunday-Monday winter storm are among the highest on record.

The biggest snowstorm in years moved in on Sunday and continued on Monday with some additional snow, pushing totals across the region even higher.

The additional snowfall brought our storm total to 23.2 inches in Boston, the 8th highest on record, according to Boston 25 Meteorologist Vicki Graf. Worcester saw 22.4 inches, the 9th highest on record.

Additional snow Monday brought our storm total to 23.2" in Boston, the 8th highest storm total on record. Worcester saw 22.4", the 9th highest storm total on record! pic.twitter.com/bGL2xXWHdE — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) January 27, 2026

The 23.2 inches in Boston ranks just behind the 23.6 inches that fell during the Jan 28-29, 2022, blizzard and the 2003 Presidents’ Day blizzard, according to the National Weather Service.

The 22.4 inches in Worcester ranks just behind the 24 inches that fell during the April Fool’s Day blizzard of 1997.

Updated Storm Totals as of Midnight:



Boston: 23.2"

Worcester: 22.4"

Hartford: 17.3"

Providence: 14.8"



Boston: 8th highest, behind 23.6" (Jan 28-29, 2022 Blizzard & 2003 Presidents Day Feb 17 Blizzard).



Worcester: 9th highest, behind 24.0" (April Fools Blizzard Apr 1-2 1997). — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) January 27, 2026

Totals in many other parts of the Bay State also approached nearly two feet of snow from the storm, including in the North Shore city of Newburyport, where residents were shoveling out late into Monday night.

Other jackpot areas included Ipswich, Rockport, Gloucester, Wakefield, Hopkinton, Sterling, and Leicester.

The Boston 25 Weather team is tracking the potential of a nor’easter this weekend that could bring more snow to the area.

