Brockton school committee meets behind closed doors to discuss allegations against mayor

BROCKTON, Mass. — The Brockton School Committee met in executive session Wednesday night to discuss allegations involving Brockton Mayor Moises Rodrigues and a student, as both school officials and law enforcement continue to investigate the matter.

Rodrigues attended the special meeting but declined to answer questions from reporters as he entered the closed-door session.

In a statement released Tuesday, the mayor acknowledged that he had an interaction with a student that made her feel uncomfortable. He said the school district is investigating the incident.

The School Committee convened a special meeting Wednesday evening before immediately entering executive session.

Committee members did not publicly discuss the allegations during the meeting.

Video from Brockton High School’s graduation ceremony on Saturday shows a woman approaching Rodrigues while he was delivering remarks.

“You know what you did to my daughter,” the woman can be heard saying before she was escorted away from the event.

The confrontation brought increased attention to the allegations and prompted calls for further review of the incident.

Although the committee did not publicly address the matter during Wednesday’s meeting, School Committee member Stephen Pina released a statement earlier this week expressing concern about the situation.

“I believe every student deserves to feel safe, respected, and protected in our schools and at school-sponsored events,” Pina said.

He added that the committee should receive a full account of what occurred.

“A significant incident occurred at a district event, and I believe the committee should receive a factual understanding of what occurred, what actions were taken, and whether proper procedures were followed,” Pina said.

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office confirmed that it is investigating a formal complaint made by a student involving the mayor.

Rodrigues has also stated that no restraining order was granted in connection with the matter.

Officials have not released additional details about the allegations, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Boston 25 News has reached out to the mayor’s office and school officials for additional comment and will provide updates as more information becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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