Town-by-town reports: List of strongest wind gusts reported in Mass. on Monday

DEDHAM, Mass. — Fierce wind gusts are battering the Bay State on Monday after an icy winter storm left behind several inches of snow and disrupted weekend travel.

The National Weather Service has issued high wind warnings for Berkshire, Franklin, Worcester, Hampshire, Hampden, Middlesex, Essex, and Norfolk counties until 7 p.m. Wind advisories have been issued for Bristol, Plymouth, Barnstable, Dukes, and Nantucket counties.

“Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles,” the NWS warned in a statement. “Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must drive.”

As of late Monday morning, there were thousands of power outages across the state, as well as hundreds of flight delays and cancellations at Boston’s Logan Airport.

Wind gusts of 68 mph were recorded in Worcester County on Monday morning. Gusts of 55-65 mph are expected to persist into the evening.

Below is a town-by-town look at the strongest wind gusts recorded so far, according to the NWS:

Barnstable County

Truro: 57 MPH

West Dennis: 55 MPH

West Falmouth: 51 MPH

Hyannis: 51 MPH

Chapin: 48 MPH

Otis AFB: 46 MPH

Provincetown: 44 MPH

Bristol County

New Bedford: 52 MPH

Taunton: 47 MPH

Essex County

Children`s Island: 59 MPH

Newburyport: 54 MPHS

Swampscott: 48 MPH

Lawrence: 46 MPH

Beverly: 46 MPH

Franklin County

Orange: 46 MPH

Hampden County

Westfield-Barnes: 48 MPH

Middlesex County

Harvard Bridge: 49 MPH

Bedford: 45 MPH

Westford: 44 MPH

Wakefield: 43 MPH

Nantucket County

Nantucket: 46 MPH

Norfolk County

Milton (Blue Hill): 61 MPH

Wrentham: 55 MPH

Norwood: 49 MPH

Millis: 46 MPH

Plymouth County

Wareham: 58 MPH

Plymouth: 58 MPH

Hull: 52 MPH

Marshfield: 44 MPH

Duxbury Bay: 42 MPH

Suffolk County

Logan: 54 MPH

Fenway Park: 46 MPH

Worcester County

Worcester: 68 MPH

Fitchburg: 68 MPH

