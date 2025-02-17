Local

Town-by-town reports: List of strongest wind gusts reported in Mass. on Monday

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff

DEDHAM, Mass. — Fierce wind gusts are battering the Bay State on Monday after an icy winter storm left behind several inches of snow and disrupted weekend travel.

The National Weather Service has issued high wind warnings for Berkshire, Franklin, Worcester, Hampshire, Hampden, Middlesex, Essex, and Norfolk counties until 7 p.m. Wind advisories have been issued for Bristol, Plymouth, Barnstable, Dukes, and Nantucket counties.

“Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles,” the NWS warned in a statement. “Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must drive.”

As of late Monday morning, there were thousands of power outages across the state, as well as hundreds of flight delays and cancellations at Boston’s Logan Airport.

Wind gusts of 68 mph were recorded in Worcester County on Monday morning. Gusts of 55-65 mph are expected to persist into the evening.

Below is a town-by-town look at the strongest wind gusts recorded so far, according to the NWS:

Barnstable County

  • Truro: 57 MPH
  • West Dennis: 55 MPH
  • West Falmouth: 51 MPH
  • Hyannis: 51 MPH
  • Chapin: 48 MPH
  • Otis AFB: 46 MPH
  • Provincetown: 44 MPH

Bristol County

  • New Bedford: 52 MPH
  • Taunton: 47 MPH

Essex County

  • Children`s Island: 59 MPH
  • Newburyport: 54 MPHS
  • Swampscott: 48 MPH
  • Lawrence: 46 MPH
  • Beverly: 46 MPH

Franklin County

  • Orange: 46 MPH

Hampden County

  • Westfield-Barnes: 48 MPH

Middlesex County

  • Harvard Bridge: 49 MPH
  • Bedford: 45 MPH
  • Westford: 44 MPH
  • Wakefield: 43 MPH

Nantucket County

  • Nantucket: 46 MPH

Norfolk County

  • Milton (Blue Hill): 61 MPH
  • Wrentham: 55 MPH
  • Norwood: 49 MPH
  • Millis: 46 MPH

Plymouth County

  • Wareham: 58 MPH
  • Plymouth: 58 MPH
  • Hull: 52 MPH
  • Marshfield: 44 MPH
  • Duxbury Bay: 42 MPH

Suffolk County

  • Logan: 54 MPH
  • Fenway Park: 46 MPH

Worcester County

  • Worcester: 68 MPH
  • Fitchburg: 68 MPH

RELATED:

Hit-and-run crash involving state police cruiser among several wrecks on icy Route 3 in Billerica

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read