Town-by-town reports: List of strongest wind gusts reported in Mass. on Monday

DEDHAM, Mass. — Fierce wind gusts are battering the Bay State on Monday after an icy winter storm left behind several inches of snow and disrupted weekend travel.
The National Weather Service has issued high wind warnings for Berkshire, Franklin, Worcester, Hampshire, Hampden, Middlesex, Essex, and Norfolk counties until 7 p.m. Wind advisories have been issued for Bristol, Plymouth, Barnstable, Dukes, and Nantucket counties.
“Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles,” the NWS warned in a statement. “Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must drive.”
As of late Monday morning, there were thousands of power outages across the state, as well as hundreds of flight delays and cancellations at Boston’s Logan Airport.
Wind gusts of 68 mph were recorded in Worcester County on Monday morning. Gusts of 55-65 mph are expected to persist into the evening.
How ya doing in #Worcester? Gusting nearly 70 mph now... Bad news for wind damage & outage reports @boston25... pic.twitter.com/aTthJAf95S— Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) February 17, 2025
Below is a town-by-town look at the strongest wind gusts recorded so far, according to the NWS:
Barnstable County
- Truro: 57 MPH
- West Dennis: 55 MPH
- West Falmouth: 51 MPH
- Hyannis: 51 MPH
- Chapin: 48 MPH
- Otis AFB: 46 MPH
- Provincetown: 44 MPH
Bristol County
- New Bedford: 52 MPH
- Taunton: 47 MPH
Essex County
- Children`s Island: 59 MPH
- Newburyport: 54 MPHS
- Swampscott: 48 MPH
- Lawrence: 46 MPH
- Beverly: 46 MPH
Franklin County
- Orange: 46 MPH
Hampden County
- Westfield-Barnes: 48 MPH
Middlesex County
- Harvard Bridge: 49 MPH
- Bedford: 45 MPH
- Westford: 44 MPH
- Wakefield: 43 MPH
Nantucket County
- Nantucket: 46 MPH
Norfolk County
- Milton (Blue Hill): 61 MPH
- Wrentham: 55 MPH
- Norwood: 49 MPH
- Millis: 46 MPH
Plymouth County
- Wareham: 58 MPH
- Plymouth: 58 MPH
- Hull: 52 MPH
- Marshfield: 44 MPH
- Duxbury Bay: 42 MPH
Suffolk County
- Logan: 54 MPH
- Fenway Park: 46 MPH
Worcester County
- Worcester: 68 MPH
- Fitchburg: 68 MPH
