Hold onto your hats! High wind warnings in Massachusetts with gusts up to 65 mph

DEDHAM, Mass, — Hold onto your hats! High wind warnings and advisories are in effect in Massachusetts for Monday.

The National Weather Service has issued high wind warnings for Berkshire, Franklin, Worcester, Hampshire, Hampden, Middlesex, Essex, and Norfolk counties until 7 p.m. Wind advisories have been issued for Bristol, Plymouth, Barnstable, Dukes, and Nantucket counties.

“Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles,” the NWS warned in a statement. “Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must drive.”

Wind gusts are expected to reach up to 65 mph, Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear said in her latest forecast.

The weather today will be generally dry, cold, and windy. Gusts 55-65 mph expected to cause scattered wind damage & power outages. @boston25 #mawx #boston pic.twitter.com/seLAflg4Xl — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) February 17, 2025

There were thousands of power outages reported across the state on Monday morning, as well as dozens of flight delays or cancellations at Logan Airport in Boston due to the whipping winds.

Bay Staters who live along the immediate coast will see big waves and freezing spray.

Icy roads are also a concern with temperatures sitting in the 20s.

For more on the forecast, visit the Boston 25 Weather page.

