Hit-and-run crash involving state police cruiser among several wrecks on icy Route 3 in Billerica

BILLERICA, Mass. — There have been several car wrecks on icy Route 3 in Billerica on Monday morning, including a hit-and-run crash involving a Massachusetts State Police cruiser, authorities said.

Since about 5:30 a.m., troopers from the Concord Barracks “have managed several crashes” on the northbound side of the highway near Exit 76 to Concord Road, according to a state police spokesman.

During one emergency response, state police said a cruiser was struck by a motorist who fled the scene, leaving behind a bumper with an attached license plate.

The crashes have not resulted in injuries but did require four tows.

“In light of road conditions, we urge drivers to take care,” state police warned.

On Saturday and Sunday, state police said troopers were called to the scene of nearly 500 crashes across the region, including 17 that resulted in injuries. They also assisted another 398 vehicles during the snowy and icy winter storm.

Route 2 at the interchange of Interstate 495 in Littleton was a problem spot during the storm, with troopers diverting westbound traffic at Exit 115 for a period of time.

A tractor-trailer traveling north on Interstate 95 in Burlington also struck a Route 3 overpass bridge during the storm. Additionally, part of Route 9 at Cloverdale Road in Newton was briefly closed due to a water main break.

For the safety of motorists, officials reduced the speed limit on the Massachusetts Turnpike to 40 mph.

Monday’s hit-and-run crash remains under investigation.

The crashes come as freezing temperatures cause icing from snow, sleet, and rain.

