MSP: Flight from Newark diverted to Logan Airport after pilot suffers medical emergency

BOSTON — An aircraft departing from Newark, New Jersey, was diverted to Logan Airport this afternoon after a crew member suffered a medical emergency, Mass. State Police report.

Police say that around 1:37 p.m., Logan emergency crews recieved an “Alert II” after Air Canada Flight 7664, which was on its way to Halifax, Nova Scotia, reported that a crew member was having a medical emergency.

MSP: Flight from Newark diverted to Logan Airport after crew member suffers medical emergency

The co-pilot of the plane resumed flying and landed the flight at the runway “without further incident.”

"Air Canada Flight 7664 landed safely at Boston Logan International Airport around 2 p.m. local time on Wednesday, June 24, after the crew reported a pilot medical emergency," a spokesperson for the FAA said.

First responders arrived at the plane and transported the crew member to Mass. General Hospital.

At this time, no further details were available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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