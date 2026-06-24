Boyfriend charged with murder in connection to death of Mass. woman in Connecticut

A Connecticut man has been charged with murder in connection to the death of his girlfriend.

26-year-old Janina Brooke Murphy was found dead inside a home on Claire Hill Road in Burlington on March 29.

Connecticut State Police said they were previously investigating the case as a suspicious death.

28-year-old Cole Werhan was taken into custody on Tuesday.

Friends told Boston 25 Werhan was Murphy’s boyfriend, and she was living at his home where she was found deceased.

Werhan is expected to be arraigned on Wednesday.

Murphy graduated from Duxbury High School in 2017 and would have celebrated her 27thbirthday last week.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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