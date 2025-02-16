Town-by-town totals: These Massachusetts communities received the most snow

DEDHAM, Mass. — Snow fell across Massachusetts on Saturday night, transitioning into a messy mix on Sunday morning.

Here are the latest snowfall totals from reports as of 10 a.m. according to the National Weather Service:

Barnstable County

Pocasset - 2.8″

Marstons Mills - 2.0″

Chatham - 1.4″

Bristol County

North Attleborough - 2.6″

Norton - 2.5″

Dighton - 2.1″

Bliss Corner - 2.1″

Taunton Airport - 2.0″

Acushnet - 2.0″

Rehoboth - 1.7″

Acushnet - 1.5″

Berkley - 1.5″

Essex County

Marblehead - 6.5″

Gloucester - 5.5″

Haverhill - 5.0″

Andover - 5.0″

Topsfield - 5.0″

Methuen - 4.8″

Lynn - 3.8″

Danvers - 3.0″

Amesbury - 1.0″

Franklin County

Leverett - 3.5″

Heath - 3.0″

Ashfield - 2.3″

Hampshire County

Northampton - 4.5″

Worthington - 4.0″

Amherst - 3.5″

Huntington - 3.0″

Goshen - 3.0″

South Hadley - 2.3″

Westhampton - 2.0″

Chesterfield - 2.0″

Middlesex County

Burlington - 6.2″

Waltham - 6.0″

Winchester - 6.0″

Melrose - 5.8″

Pepperell - 5.5″

Acton - 4.4″

Watertown - 4.0″

Dover - 3.5″

Stow - 3.0″

Hopkinton - 3.0″

Lexington - 2.0″

Lowell - 2.0″

Marlborough - 1.0″

Ashby - 1.0″

Westford - 1.0″

Littleton - 1.0″

Bedford - 0.9″

Norfolk County

Franklin - 2.0″

Randolph - 1.7″

Stoughton - 1.5″

Weymouth - 1.3″

Walpole - 1.2″

Plymouth County

Rockland - 4.3″

Middleborough - 2.4″

Duxbury - 2.0″

Lakeville - 1.8″

Suffolk County

Brighton - 5.2″

South Boston - 4.6″

Logan Airport - 2.7″

Worcester County

Lunenburg - 6.0″

Fitchburg - 6.0″

Sterling - 5.0″

Grafton - 4.6″

Westborough - 4.3″

Hardwick - 3.8″

Sturbridge - 3.8″

Warren - 3.5″

Worcester Airport - 3.4″

Worcester - 1.1″

Shrewsbury - 1.0″

Here are some of the snow reports from overnight. As snow is winding down, the concern through the afternoon will be freezing rain. pic.twitter.com/8VSv7W3RO0 — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) February 16, 2025

The storm will continue through Sunday night, keeping travel messy throughout the day. With the additional threat of ice accumulation, power outages will be a concern, especially in areas that see more ice than snow.

As the storm winds down, there’s still a lingering threat for icy spots. The precipitation will freeze overnight, leading to some black ice early Monday.

For the latest on the forecast, stay tuned to the Boston 25 Weather page.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

