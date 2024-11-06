Town-by-town map: See who every Mass. community voted for in the 2024 presidential election





In the interactive map above, Massachusetts residents can see how their town or city voted in the 2024 presidential election.

This year’s election featured a top-of-the-ticket battle between Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump for the White House.

While Harris emerged victorious in Massachusetts on Tuesday night, Trump was elected as the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday.

Other candidates who appeared on the presidential section of the ballot included Shiva Ayyadurai (IND), Claudia De la Cruz (PSL), Chase Oliver (LIB), and Jill Stein (GRB).

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group