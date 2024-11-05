Local

2024 Massachusetts election: Live voting results in Warren-Deaton US Senate race

By Boston 25 News Staff

ELECTION 2024: See national coverage of Election Day (live updates)

Democratic U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren is hoping to brush back a challenge from Republican John Deaton on Tuesday as she seeks a third term representing Massachusetts.

Deaton is an attorney who moved to the state from Rhode Island earlier this year.

Warren has cast herself as a champion for an embattled middle class and a critic of regulations benefitting the wealthy.

Deaton has tried to portray Warren, a former Harvard Law School professor, as out of touch with ordinary Bay State residents.

