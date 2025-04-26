Weekday Payday: You could win $1,000!

The Weekday Payday Contest starts Monday, April 28, and goes through Friday, May 9, with your chance to win $1,000 daily.

Here’s how you could win:

Watch Boston 25 News weekdays, Monday, April 28, through Friday, May 9, at 5 am, 6 am, 5 pm, and 6 pm

We’ll announce a keyword in each of these contest hours

You have until 59 minutes past the hour to enter the keyword on the form below (until 5:59 am, 6:59 am, 5:59 pm, and 6:59 pm)

One daily nationwide viewer will get paid $1,000

If you can’t see the contest form below, make sure your pop-up blocker is off and refresh the page.

WFXT

*NO PURCH. NEC. 4/28/25–5/9/25. Open to legal MA res., 18+. To enter: (i) watch WFXT weekdays at 5:00 a.m., 6:00 a.m., 5:00 p.m., or 6:00 p.m. for daily codeword; and (ii) visit boston25news.com/contests to submit codeword and complete entry form. Odds vary. Limit: 1 entry/codeword/day. Add’l info and Official Rules: boston25news.com: Spring 2025 Weekday Payday: Official rules – Boston 25 News. Sponsor: Miami Valley Broadcasting Corporation, 1160 Dublin Road, Suite 400, Columbus, OH 43215.

