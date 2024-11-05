2024 New Hampshire election: Live voting results in race for New Hampshire governor

Republican former U.S. Sen. Kelly Ayotte and Democratic former Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig are vying to be the third woman elected governor of New Hampshire.

Stephen Villee is also running for governor of New Hampshire as a Libertarian.

The winner fills the seat being left open by Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, who is not seeking a fifth two-year term.

