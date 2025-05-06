Boston man pleads guilty to managing large-scale drug trafficking ring in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. — A Massachusetts man has pleaded guilty in connection with a large-scale drug trafficking ring that distributed fentanyl and cocaine in New Hampshire, the U.S. Attorney said Tuesday.

Flemin Soto Baez, 50, of Boston, Massachusetts, pleaded guilty in federal court in Concord to one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, namely fentanyl and cocaine, Acting U.S. Attorney Jay McCormack said in a statement.

U.S. District Court Judge Samantha Elliott scheduled sentencing for Aug. 13.

Soto Baez was originally charged with conspiracy on April 26, 2023, along with 20 other people in the matter of United States v. Juan Ramon Soto Baez, et al. He is the 15th person to plead guilty in the case.

According to the plea agreement and statements made in court, Soto Baez was the leader of a Massachusetts-based drug trafficking ring that distributed large quantities of fentanyl and cocaine in New Hampshire, particularly Manchester, between September 2019 and April 2023.

The organization was “run like a business” with “dispatch” telephone lines where customers could call in to order drugs, prosecutors said.

Soto Baez ran the dispatch line and coordinated purchases. He sent runners to meet customers to conduct hand-to-hand exchanges of drugs for money, usually in the runner’s vehicle.

On 14 separate occasions between July 14, 2022 and March 2, 2023, Soto Baez sent a runner to deliver crack cocaine to drug customers in Manchester, prosecutors said.

Soto Baez faces a sentence of no greater than 20 years in prison, at least three years of supervised release, and a maximum fine of $1 million.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

