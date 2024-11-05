Local

2024 Massachusetts election: Live voting results for 5 ballot measures

Massachusetts voters have five ballot questions to answer on Election Day that will play a major role in shaping education, drug policy, the restaurant industry, the rideshare industry, and the regulation of the Massachusetts state legislature.

The five questions are:

  • QUESTION 1: State Auditor’s Authority to Audit the Legislature
  • QUESTION 2: Elimination of MCAS as a High School Graduation Requirement
  • QUESTION 3: Unionization for Transportation Network
  • QUESTION 4: Limited Legalization and Regulation of Certain Natural Psychedelic Substances
  • QUESTION 5: Minimum Wage for Tipped Workers

