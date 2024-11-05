2024 Massachusetts election: Live voting results for 5 ballot measures





Massachusetts voters have five ballot questions to answer on Election Day that will play a major role in shaping education, drug policy, the restaurant industry, the rideshare industry, and the regulation of the Massachusetts state legislature.

The five questions are:

QUESTION 1: State Auditor’s Authority to Audit the Legislature

QUESTION 2: Elimination of MCAS as a High School Graduation Requirement

QUESTION 3: Unionization for Transportation Network

QUESTION 4: Limited Legalization and Regulation of Certain Natural Psychedelic Substances

QUESTION 5: Minimum Wage for Tipped Workers

