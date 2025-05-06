Driver in wild crash at New Hampshire Market Basket says car malfunctioned

MANCHESTER, NH — Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, are investigating after a car sped into a Market Basket parking lot, hitting several cars.

A 2024 electric Toyota Highlander entered the Elm Street Market Basket parking lot from Auburn Street at a high rate of speed around 9:20 a.m., according to Manchester police.

The Toyota hit five parked cars, causing “significant” property damage, according to police.

The driver, a 50-year-old woman from Massachusetts, told police she tried to stop the vehicle, but it continued to speed out of control.

The Toyota Highlander was totally destroyed in the crash.

One of the parked vehicles was occupied by a juvenile but they were uninjured.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.

“While this crash caused a lot of property damage we are grateful to learn that no significant injuries resulted from this incident,” Manchester police said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

