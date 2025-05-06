Jury hears Karen Read in her own words as prosecutors play clips of TV interviews, voicemails

DEDHAM, Mass. — On the tenth day of testimony in Karen Read’s retrial, the jury heard several media interviews she’s done over the past three years, along with voicemails she left on John O’Keefe’s phone.

For the second day in a row, Read did not answer questions outside of court.

Special prosecutor Hank Brennan has been playing clips of Read’s TV interviews throughout the trial.

"I didn’t think I hit him, hit him. But could I’ve clipped him? Could I have tapped him in the knee and incapacitated him?" one such clip of Read stated.

Phone records show Read called John O’Keefe 53 times in the early morning hours of January 29, 2022.

She left him 8 voicemails.

"I’m going home. I cannot babysit your niece; I need to go home. You are [expletive] using me right now, you’re [expletive] another girl," one voicemail stated.

"John, I’m here with you’re [expletive] kids. Nobody knows where the [expletive] you are. You [expletive] pervert," another said.

State troopers as well as a weather expert also took the stand.

Retired Canton Police Lieutenant Paul Gallagher was the first to look for evidence at 34 Fairview Road.

Alan Jackson, Read’s attorney, asked him what he and did not find that stormy morning.

“You didn’t see 46 pieces of taillight material?” Jackson questioned.

“No, the only thing we discovered was the blood sampling and the glass,” Gallagher replied.

“The fact is, you never searched the house,” Jackson asked.

“That’s correct,” Gallagher said.

“The fact is, you never searched the basement,” Jackson asked.

“That’s correct,” Gallagher replied.

MSP Sergeant Kevin O’Hara led the state police team that searched the same snowy scene hours after.

O’Hara says the team found 6 to 7 pieces of taillight and one of John O’Keefe’s shoes.

“Did you become aware that over the next days and several weeks, there would be 40 more pieces of taillight claimed to be recovered from the scene?” Jackson asked O’Hara.

"I was aware other pieces were located‚" O’Hara said.

Jackson made sure to point out Read’s SUV had already been seized by the time any taillight evidence from her Lexus was found.

Whether or not the jury will make anything of that remains to be seen.

The trial resumes on Wednesday morning.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group