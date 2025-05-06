Level 3 sex offender arrested for allegedly peeking into Merrimack College dorm windows

LAWRENCE, Mass. — 39-year-old Tyler Jacquard of Melrose, a convicted Level 3 Sex offender, was arraigned in Lawrence District Court Tuesday on misdemeanor trespassing and disorder conduct charges for an alleged incident at Merrimack College, but a prosecutor said this case is much bigger.

In the latest case, on May 2, at 2:30 in the morning, Merrimack College police say they found Jacquard looking into first floor student dorm windows.

At first, police say Jacquard told them he was a student. Then he claimed that he lived across the street at the Royal Crest apartments, and finally, later, he allegedly told police that he was visiting a friend.

Police say none of that was true.

Authorities say his car was found parked with the windows down, his cell phone in the passenger seat, and the second and third row seats removed from his vehicle.

This is just the latest in a long series of arrests for Tyler Jacquard.

25 Investigates has reported on Jacquard’s extensive arrest history, which includes arrests for similar crimes at Endicott College, Wellesley College, and Boston University.

At this latest arraignment, a prosecutor, citing that extensive criminal history, urged the judge not to release him.

“There has been no court, district court, or superior court here in the Commonwealth that has been able to curb this defendant’s behavior that he admits to in his own words,” Alyssa Fournier told the court.

Not all of Jacquard’s dozens of arrests, which date back to 2010, mostly for sex crimes, have resulted in convictions.

But a prosecutor said the DA seeks to have Jacquard kept off the streets for a substantial amount of time.

“He also is facing the possibility of a sexually dangerous person petition where this person is now facing the possibility of one day to life as a sexually dangerous person,” Fournier said.

Jacquard was ordered held on $7,500 bail.

If he makes bail, Jacquard will be on house arrest and ordered to wear a GPS tracking device.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group