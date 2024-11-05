Local

2024 Massachusetts election: Live voting results in US House races

By Boston 25 News Staff

ELECTION 2024: See national coverage of Election Day (live updates)

All nine of Massachusetts’ U.S. House delegation members are on the 2024 election ballot.

The nine Democrats who are running for reelection for another two-year term on Capitol Hill are as follows:

  • U.S. Rep. Richard Neal, D-1st District
  • U.S. Rep. James P. McGovern, D-2nd District
  • U.S. Rep. Lori Trahan, D-3rd District
  • U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss, D-4th District
  • U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark, D-5th District
  • U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton D-6th District
  • U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-7th District
  • U.S. Rep. Stephen Lynch, D-8th District
  • U.S. Rep. Bill Keating, D-9th District

Just four of the nine face challengers: Neal, McGovern, Lynch, and Keating. The rest are running in uncontested races.

