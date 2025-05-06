Guatemalan man in U.S. illegally charged with sex crimes against young Massachusetts girl

WORCESTER, Mass. — A Guatemalan man who is in the country illegally and accused of sex crimes against a young Massachusetts girl is in federal custody, ICE officials said Tuesday.

Juan Rene Barcenes-Velasquez, 56, of Guatemala, was taken into federal custody on March 31 in Worcester, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a statement. He remains in ICE custody.

Guatemalan national accused of raping 10-year-old Mass. girl in federal custody after posting bail

His arrest happened the same day Barcenes-Velasquez was arraigned in Worcester District Court for five counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 years of age, officials said.

“Juan Rene Barcenes-Velasquez illegally entered the United States and unlawfully settled in Massachusetts,” ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Boston acting Field Office Director Patricia Hyde said in a statement. “Now he has apparently repeatedly victimized a child, doing unthinkable damage to her.”

Juan Rene Barcenes-Velasquez (ICE)

Later on the day of his arraignment, ICE Boston lodged an immigration detainer against Barcenes-Velasquez with the Worcester District Court, which the court honored, Hyde said.

Officers from the Worcester District Court turned him over to federal authorities. ICE Boston arrested and served Barcenes-Velasquez with a notice to appear before a Justice Department immigration judge.

‘Disturbing crime’: Man accused of killing Lynn sub shop owner in the U.S. illegally, ICE says

“We are happy that our law enforcement partners opted to honor our immigration detainer against Barcenes-Velasquez,” Hyde said.

“It is refreshing that our partners in Worcester placed a priority on public safety,” Hyde said. “The alternative would be for ICE to send a team of officers to make an at-large arrest potentially placing the officers, the offender — and most importantly, the community — in harm’s way.”

More than two decades ago, Barcenes-Velasquez was convicted of abuse of a prevention order and placed on probation, after his May 27, 2003 arraignment for that charge in Worcester District Court.

Hyde said Barcenes-Velasquez illegally entered the U.S. on an unknown date, at an unknown location, without being inspected, admitted or paroled by a U.S. immigration official.

Barcenes-Velasquez “represents a significant threat to our community that ICE Boston will not tolerate,” Hyde said.

News of his arrest came days after Hyde’s office announced that a Brazilian fugitive convicted of homicide and other crimes in his native country was arrested in Marlboro.

Last month, federal authorities announced the arrest of a Brazilian woman who was previously deported and who is charged with multiple sex crimes against a Massachusetts child on Cape Cod.

And in March, federal authorities announced the arrest of a Guatemalan national accused of sexually assaulting a Massachusetts child inside a local laundromat.

“We will continue to prioritize the safety of New England by arresting and removing criminal alien offenders,” Hyde said.

ICE arrests Dominican national convicted of killing pregnant girlfriend in Massachusetts

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group