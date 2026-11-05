Still too close to call: See the latest vote counts for 2 Massachusetts ballot questions

DEDHAM, Mass. — More than a day after polls closed, the results of two of the nine ballot questions Massachusetts voters decided in the 2026 midterm election remain too close to call.

Questions 5 and 7 remained undecided Thursday morning, with narrow margins separating the “yes” and “no” votes.

Question 5: State tax revenue

Question 5 focuses on state tax revenue and how Massachusetts calculates tax refunds when the state collects a budget surplus.

The“no” vote continues to hold a slight edge. If that result holds, Massachusetts would not change how it calculates tax refunds when state revenue exceeds a certain threshold.

Question 7: Minimum lot sizes

Question 7 also remains too close to call.

If approved, the measure would establish a statewide minimum lot size for new single-family homes. The race has remained nearly evenly divided as votes continue to be counted.

See town-by-town votes on all 9 questions

The uncertainty surrounding the two measures contrasts with the results of several other ballot questions, where voters delivered much more decisive outcomes.

Question 8, which sought to repeal Massachusetts’ recreational marijuana law, was rejected by roughly three-quarters of voters, while Question 9, involving the state’s gun laws, passed with roughly two-thirds of the vote.

Boston 25 News will continue tracking the results of Questions 5 and 7 as additional votes are counted.

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