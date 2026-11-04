9 Mass. ballot question results: Maps show how every town voted as 2 races remain too close to call

DEDHAM, Mass. — Two of the nine ballot questions Massachusetts voters weighed in on during Tuesday’s 2026 midterm election remained too close to call Wednesday morning.

Question 5, which deals with state tax revenue and how Massachusetts calculates tax refunds when the state collects a budget surplus, remained undecided.

The “no” vote held a slight lead Wednesday morning. If that result holds, the state would not change the way it calculates tax refunds when revenue exceeds a certain threshold.

Question 7 was also too close to call, with the vote essentially split 50-50.

If approved, the measure would establish a statewide minimum lot size for new single-family homes.

See town-by-town votes on all 9 questions

Meanwhile, voters delivered much more decisive results on other ballot questions.

Massachusetts’ recreational marijuana law will remain in place after roughly three-quarters of voters rejected Question 8, which sought to repeal the law legalizing recreational marijuana that voters approved in 2016.

Question 9 passed with roughly two-thirds of voters supporting the measure.

The result keeps stricter Massachusetts gun laws in place, including provisions involving ghost guns and assault-style weapons.

Boston 25 News will continue to track the results of Questions 5 and 7 as votes are counted.

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