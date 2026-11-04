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9 Mass. ballot question results: Maps show how every town voted as 2 races remain too close to call

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News
By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News

DEDHAM, Mass. — Two of the nine ballot questions Massachusetts voters weighed in on during Tuesday’s 2026 midterm election remained too close to call Wednesday morning.

2026 Mass. midterm election results: Live vote counts for all 9 ballot questions

Question 5, which deals with state tax revenue and how Massachusetts calculates tax refunds when the state collects a budget surplus, remained undecided.

The “no” vote held a slight lead Wednesday morning. If that result holds, the state would not change the way it calculates tax refunds when revenue exceeds a certain threshold.

Question 7 was also too close to call, with the vote essentially split 50-50.

If approved, the measure would establish a statewide minimum lot size for new single-family homes.

See town-by-town votes on all 9 questions

Meanwhile, voters delivered much more decisive results on other ballot questions.

Massachusetts’ recreational marijuana law will remain in place after roughly three-quarters of voters rejected Question 8, which sought to repeal the law legalizing recreational marijuana that voters approved in 2016.

Question 9 passed with roughly two-thirds of voters supporting the measure.

The result keeps stricter Massachusetts gun laws in place, including provisions involving ghost guns and assault-style weapons.

Boston 25 News will continue to track the results of Questions 5 and 7 as votes are counted.

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