New voice of Boston Logan Airport revealed after 6,000 auditions and 35,000 votes

BOSTON — Boston Logan International Airport has found its voice! We now know who will soon welcome millions of travelers.

During a Thursday morning appearance on Kiss 108, Massport CEO Richard Davey announced that Christopher Donisi, a pipefitter from East Arlington, won the months-long “Voice of Logan” contest.

“Oh my goodness! Oh my goodness! I am just so shocked. I can’t even gather myself,” Donisi said during the live announcement. “I’m so pumped up for this.”

Donisi, dubbed the “pipefitter with pipes,” told the radio station that his mother encouraged him to enter the contest.

More than 6,000 people threw their hats in the ring for the chance to become the airport’s new voice.

The search even attracted some unofficial submissions from familiar faces, including Boston Bruins players, Ben Affleck, and other local celebrities.

The massive field was eventually narrowed to eight finalists from across Massachusetts, and the public helped make the final choice.

More than 35,000 votes were cast to select the winner.

Travelers can expect to hear Donisi’s voice this holiday season.

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