1 person dead after tractor-trailer, box truck involved in crash on I-95 in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Mass. — One person is dead after a tractor-trailer and a box truck crashed on Interstate 95 in Georgetown early Thursday morning, authorities said.

Shortly after midnight, Massachusetts State Police said the tractor-trailer rear-ended a box truck that was stopped in the breakdown lane on the northbound side of the highway.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, whose name has not been released, died from their injuries.

Deadly crash on I-95 in Georgetown One person was killed in a crash on I-95 in Georgetown after a tractor-trailer slammed into a box truck.

Video from the scene showed heavy-duty tow trucks hauling away the crumpled tractor-trailer cab.

No additional details were immediately available.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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