Powerball ticket sold in Mass. wins smaller prize as someone in another state hits $847M jackpot

BOSTON — Massachusetts didn’t win Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot, but one ticket sold in the Bay State hit for a smaller prize.

A lottery player in New Jersey matched all the numbers to win an $847 million jackpot, the ninth-largest grand prize in the promotion’s history.

The numbers drawn on Wednesday were 15-34-41-53-56, and the red Powerball was 21. The Power Play multiplier was 2X.

Locally, one person woke up richer. A ticket worth $100,000 was sold at the Players Cafe in Hyde Park, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.

The Powerball jackpot now resets to $20 million for the next drawing on Saturday.

Powerball tickets cost $2 per play.

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