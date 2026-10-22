Mass. Ballot Question 8 explained: Voters to decide on eliminating recreational marijuana sales

BOSTON — Massachusetts voters will decide in November on the creation of the “Eliminate Recreational Marijuana Sales and Allow Limited Possession” initiative.

Question 8 is one of nine referendum questions appearing on the Massachusetts ballot this year

If passed, it would support the changes to marijuana laws, including:

repeal laws that allow the sale, regulation, and taxation of recreational marijuana;

repeal laws permitting the personal cultivation of cannabis in homes;

for people aged 21 or older, permit possession of up to one ounce of marijuana without penalties, and possession of up to two ounces of marijuana with civil penalties only; and

for people aged under 21, make possession of up to two ounces of marijuana a civil offense.

The move, which came a decade ago, has seen hundreds of businesses around the commonwealth open up, including nearly 450 dispensaries.

Ray La Raja, a professor of political science at UMass Amherst, says their polling shows voters think that experiment “is” going ok

“So we show that about 60% of people still favor keeping the current status quo. 27% want to stop it,” Raja says. “This is not about whether marijuana is good or bad. It’s about whether we want to continue to regulate it or to take it off the market as a commercial product. So that’s essentially what you’re voting for. Do you think the experiment that Massachusetts did is going OK?”

Governor Maura Healey is part of the group that wants it to stay, saying recreational marijuana is an important Massachusetts industry.

According to the cannabis control commission, adult-use marijuana establishments have just exceeded $10 billion in all-time gross sales.

Dr. Kevin Sabet says the public health risks outweigh the financial gains. He says since opening legal stores, he’s seen an uptick in young people with a cannabis use disorder, as well as those going to the emergency room and poison control, and that’s not all.

“We’re seeing over a 40% increase in impaired driving due to marijuana. And that’s because marijuana, this high-potency THC, it really stunts your reaction time and your reflexes,” Dr. Sabet says. “And so that’s what we’re seeing is a huge increase on the roadways because of these terrible consequences.”

What does a YES vote on Question 8 mean?

A YES vote on this would repeal the laws that made Massachusetts the sixth state in the nation to legalize recreational marijuana sales.

What does a NO vote on Question 8 mean?

A NO vote would allow the laws that made Massachusetts the sixth state in the nation to legalize recreational marijuana sales continue.

Boston 25 News will continue breaking down the ballot questions ahead of Election Day to help Massachusetts voters understand the choices they will see on their ballots.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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